|
|
|
|
|
Oppidum
|
|
|
|
|
The Game
|
|
OPPIDUM is a skirmish game that takes place during the
50s BC, when Julius Caesar successively attacked the various
Celtic and Germanic peoples in Western Europe and (future
Great) Britain. The game uses the concepts and scale of the
Cry Havoc series. The different scenarios allow you to
simulate ambushes, attempts by the defenders of Alesia to
break the siege or the landing of Roman legionnaires on a
beach of Britannia defended by warriors on chariots.
Box Contents
>
(6) 22" x 16" (or 56 x 40 cm) full-color
tactical maps;
>
(3) 8" x 12" (or 21 x 29.7 cm)
counter sheet printed in full
color;
>
(1) 16-page rulebook;
>
(1) 36-page booklet including
the historical background and 16 scenarios:
>
Several play sheets for handy reference;
>
(1) 10-sided die.
|
|
The Characters
|
|
|The
characters are displayed through counters using the
Outremer/Croisades format. A 3-letter marking system enables easy differentiation of the various playing pieces on
the maps.
Counters are available on several A4 sheets:
>
The Celts (Front
-
Back) -
Last update: Sep 18, 2024
>
The Romans
(Front
-
Back) -
Last update: Sep 18, 2024
>
The
Germanic warriors (Front
-
Back) -
Last update: Sep 18, 2024
Note: Click on the counters below to see the
various stances of each character (wounded, on foot, stun or
dead).
|
The Celts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Medium
cavalry - 1
|
> Medium
cavalry - 2
|
> Medium
cavalry - 3
|
> Light
cavalry - 1
|
> Light
cavalry - 2
|
> Light
cavalry - 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Medium
infantry - 1
|
> Medium
infantry - 2
|
> Light
infantry - 1
|
> Light
infantry - 2
|
> Light
infantry - 3
|
> Light
infantry - 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Nude
warriors
- 1
|
> Nude
warriors
- 2
|
> Nude
warriors - 3
|
> Slingers
|
> Archers 1
|
> Archers 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Draft ponies
|
> Celtic chariot
|
> Charioteer
|
> Medium infantry
|
> Carnyx
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Peasant 1
|
> Peasant 2
|
> Druid
|
> Woman
|
|
|
The Romans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Cavalry 1
|
> Cavalry 2
|
> Cavalry 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Centurion 1
|
> Centurion 2
|
> Centurion 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Standard
Bearer
|
> Buccinator
|
> Scorpio
|
> Servant 1
|
> Servant 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Legionary 1
|
> Legionary 2
|
> Legionary 3
|
> Legionary 4
|
> Legionary 5
|
> Legionary 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Civilian 1
|
> Civilian 2
|
> Senator
|
> Noble woman
|
|
|
The Roman Auxiliaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Iberian Light
Cavalry
|
> Light
Gallic
Cavalry
|
> Baleraric
Slingers
|
> Cretan
Archers
|
> Numidan
Peltasts
|
|
The Germanic warriors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Light
Cavalry 1
|
> Light
Cavalry 2
|
> Light
Cavalry 3
|
> Light
Cavalry 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Light
infantry 1
|
> Light
infantry 2
|
> Light
infantry 3
|
> Light
infantry 4
|
> Light
infantry 5
|
> Light
infantry 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
> Javelin 1
|
>
Javelin 2
|
|
|
|
|
The Maps
|The game includes
6 tactical maps: 2 maps of Julius Caesar's fortifications at
Alesia, the Contravallation which prevented the besieged
from escaping and the Cicumvallation, intended to prevent
the arrival of a relief army. A map of the entrance gate to
a Celtic oppidum, called Murus Gallicus. 2 maps that can be
put together to represent either a river or a shore. And a
map of an open terrain with a few slopes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|