The Game

 

OPPIDUM is a skirmish game that takes place during the 50s BC, when Julius Caesar successively attacked the various Celtic and Germanic peoples in Western Europe and (future Great) Britain. The game uses the concepts and scale of the Cry Havoc series. The different scenarios allow you to simulate ambushes, attempts by the defenders of Alesia to break the siege or the landing of Roman legionnaires on a beach of Britannia defended by warriors on chariots.

Box Contents

> (6) 22" x 16" (or 56 x 40 cm) full-color tactical maps;
> (3) 8" x 12" (or 21 x 29.7 cm) counter sheet printed in full color;
> (1) 16-page rulebook;
> (1) 36-page booklet including the historical background and 16 scenarios:
> Several play sheets for handy reference;
> (1) 10-sided die.

The Characters

    
The characters are displayed through counters using the Outremer/Croisades format. A 3-letter marking system enables easy differentiation of the various playing pieces on the maps. 

Counters are available on several A4 sheets:
> The Celts  (Front - Back) - Last update: Sep 18, 2024
> The Romans (Front - Back) - Last update: Sep 18, 2024
> The Germanic warriors (Front - Back) - Last update: Sep 18, 2024

Note: Click on the counters below to see the various stances of each character (wounded, on foot, stun or dead).

The Celts

      
  Celtic Medium Cavalry Gallic Medium Cavalry Cavalerie légère celte Celtic Light Cavalry Gallic Light Cavalry

> Medium
   cavalry - 1

> Medium
   cavalry - 2

> Medium
   cavalry - 3

> Light
   cavalry - 1

> Light
   cavalry - 2

> Light
   cavalry - 3
Infanterie moyenne celte Celtic warrior Infanterie légère celte Infanterie légère celte Celtic light infantry Celtic light infantry

> Medium
   infantry - 1

> Medium
   infantry - 2

> Light
   infantry - 1

> Light
   infantry - 2

> Light
   infantry - 3

> Light
   infantry - 4
Guerriers celtes nus Nude Celtic Warrior Nude Celtic Warrior Celtic slinger Celtic archer Celtic archer

> Nude
   warriors - 1

> Nude
   warriors - 2

> Nude
   warriors - 3

> Slingers

> Archers 1

> Archers 2
Celtic chariot ponies Celtic chariot Charioteer Celtic Medium Infantry Celtic Carnyx Player  

> Draft ponies

> Celtic chariot

> Charioteer

> Medium infantry

> Carnyx

  
Celtic peasant Celtic peasant Celtic druid Celtic woman    

> Peasant 1

> Peasant 2

> Druid

> Woman

    

The Romans

          
Roman cavalry Roman Cavalry Roman cavalry      

> Cavalry 1

> Cavalry 2

> Cavalry 3

      
Centurion romain Roman Centurion Roman Centurion      

> Centurion 1

> Centurion 2

> Centurion 3

      
Porte enseigne romain Buccinator Roman Scorpio Roman artillery servant Roman artillery servant  

> Standard
   Bearer

> Buccinator

> Scorpio

> Servant 1

> Servant 2

  
Légionnaire romain 1 Légionnaire Romain 2 Légionnaire romain Roman legionary Roman Legionary Roman Legionary

> Legionary 1

> Legionary 2

> Legionary 3

> Legionary 4

> Legionary 5

> Legionary 6
Roman civilian Roman civilian Roman senator Roman noble woman    

> Civilian 1

> Civilian 2

> Senator

> Noble woman

    

The Roman Auxiliaries
Iberian light cavalry Gallic Cavalry Balearic Slinger Cretan archer Numidian Peltast  

> Iberian Light
   Cavalry   

> Light
   Gallic
   Cavalry

> Baleraric
   Slingers

> Cretan
   Archers

> Numidan
   Peltasts

  

The Germanic warriors

    
Cavalerie légère Germains Germanic light cavalry Germanic Light Cavalry Germanic Light Cavalry    

> Light
   Cavalry 1

> Light
   Cavalry 2

> Light
   Cavalry 3

> Light
   Cavalry 4

    
Germain Germanic light infantry Germanic light infantry Light Germanic Tribesman Light Germanic TribesmanLight Germanic Tribesman Light Germanic Tribesman

> Light
   infantry 1

> Light
   infantry 2

> Light
   infantry 3

> Light
   infantry 4

> Light
   infantry 5

> Light
   infantry 6
Germanic Javelin Thrower Germanic Javelinman        

> Javelin 1

 > Javelin 2        

The Maps
The game includes 6 tactical maps: 2 maps of Julius Caesar's fortifications at Alesia, the Contravallation which prevented the besieged from escaping and the Cicumvallation, intended to prevent the arrival of a relief army. A map of the entrance gate to a Celtic oppidum, called Murus Gallicus. 2 maps that can be put together to represent either a river or a shore. And a map of an open terrain with a few slopes.  
Contravallation
> The Contravallation		 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)

Circumvallation
> The Circumvallation

 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)
Murus Gallicus
> The Oppidum 1		 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)

The River Bank
> The Riverbank

 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)
The Ridge
> The Ridge		 > A2
 > The Ridge		 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)
> The Spring		 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)
Extension: The Celtic Oppidum
This extension is made of 3 additional maps which can be assembled with the Oppidum 1 map included in the boxed game to form a larger city.
- The Oppidum 2 map displays the large estate of a Celtic noble, with several courtyards and rooms. It is inspired by an existing building found in the oppidum of Bibracte in Central France.
- The Oppidum 3 map displays 5 simple houses.
- The Oppidum 4 map features a Celtic sanctuary with its sacrificial pits. It is inspired by a building found in the oppidum of Alesia.
The extension is provided with a 8-page booklet including a description and 4 scenarios.
Oppidum 2 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)		 Oppidum 3 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)
> Oppidum 2   > Oppidum 3  
Oppidum 4 > A2
 (56cm x 40cm)  
> Oppidum 4      
Map Assemblies
The maps allow many combinations. The section plan below explains the layout of Caesar's various defenses in Alesia.
Plan de coupe de la Contrevallation Plan de coupe d'un Murus Gallicus
Alesia Alesia
Oppidum  
 
     

 

 

 